Demystifying Public Storage: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $303.11, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $276.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.0%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Public Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $276.00 $293.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $301.00 $316.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Lowers Neutral $285.00 $310.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $290.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $309.00 $315.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Buy $315.00 $320.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $315.00 $317.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $307.00 $309.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $330.00 $320.00

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Public Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Public Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Public Storage is the largest owner of self-storage facilities in the US, with more than 3,300 self-storage facilities in 40 states and approximately 245 million square feet of rentable space. Through equity interests, it also has exposure to the European self-storage market through Shurgard Self Storage. The company also has a merchandise business, a third-party property management business, and an insurance business that offers products to cover losses for the goods in self-storage facilities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Public Storage's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Public Storage's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 37.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Public Storage's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

