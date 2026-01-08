The Analyst Verdict: American Express In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Analysts' ratings for American Express (NYSE:AXP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $374.33, along with a high estimate of $425.00 and a low estimate of $307.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.19% from the previous average price target of $349.22.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of American Express among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Hold $375.00 $350.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $367.00 $355.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $420.00 $395.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $425.00 $400.00 Mikhail Paramonov Freedom Capital Markets Raises Hold $325.00 $280.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $400.00 $375.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $395.00 $375.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $355.00 $336.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Raises Sell $307.00 $277.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Express. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Express. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Express's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of American Express's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Express analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. It operates in four segments: US consumer services, US commercial services, international card services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

A Deep Dive into American Express's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: American Express's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: American Express's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Express's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Express's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, American Express adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.