6 Analysts Have This To Say About Harmony Biosciences Hldgs

Harmony Biosciences Hldgs (NASDAQ:HRMY) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Harmony Biosciences Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Danielle Brill Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $48.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $46.00 $39.00 Patrick R. Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $39.00 $36.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $43.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Harmony Biosciences Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Better

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant) is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and is used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. The other drug candidates in its pipeline are Pitolisant, HBS-102 (MCHR1 antagonist), BP1.15205 (orexin-2 receptor agonist), ZYN002 (cannabidiol gel), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), and EPX-200 (lorcaserin), among others.

Financial Insights: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

