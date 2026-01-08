A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Columbia Sportswear Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.0, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.06% increase from the previous average price target of $56.40.

The standing of Columbia Sportswear among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Sell $39.00 $38.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $55.00 $61.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Sell $38.00 $40.00 Peter McGoldrick Stifel Lowers Buy $60.00 $68.00 Robert Drbul BTIG Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $75.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Columbia Sportswear. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Sportswear compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Columbia Sportswear's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Columbia Sportswear's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories that it sells under four primary brands: Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. The majority of sales are in the United States, but the company also has remarkable sales in its three other geographic segments: Latin American and Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The majority of sales are through wholesale channels, including sporting goods and department stores, but the company also operates its own branded stores in each of its geographic segments. Columbia sources products from around the world and uses contract manufacturers outside the United States, predominantly in Asia to manufacture its various products.

Financial Insights: Columbia Sportswear

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Columbia Sportswear's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Columbia Sportswear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Sportswear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Columbia Sportswear adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

