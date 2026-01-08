Beyond The Numbers: 16 Analysts Discuss Mid-America Apartment Stock

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $146.25, with a high estimate of $164.00 and a low estimate of $132.00. This current average represents a 3.86% decrease from the previous average price target of $152.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mid-America Apartment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $134.00 $132.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $143.00 $144.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $142.00 $146.00 Michael Gorman BTIG Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $157.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $142.00 $155.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $146.00 $150.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $164.00 $169.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $146.00 $158.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $132.00 $142.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $146.00 $162.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $144.00 $153.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $140.00 $153.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $141.00 $143.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $157.00 $156.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $153.00 $154.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mid-America Apartment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Mid-America Apartment's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mid-America Apartment analyst ratings.

About Mid-America Apartment

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in the southeastern and southwestern United States. The company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities.

Understanding the Numbers: Mid-America Apartment's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

