The Analyst Verdict: Vestis In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.03, a high estimate of $6.50, and a low estimate of $5.30. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.06% from the previous average price target of $5.58.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vestis. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $5.30 $6.30 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $6.30 $5.50 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Underweight $6.00 $5.50 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $6.50 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vestis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vestis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vestis compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vestis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vestis's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vestis's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vestis analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Vestis's Background

Vestis Corp is a provider of uniform rentals and workplace supplies across the United States and Canada. It provides uniforms, mats, towels, linens, restroom supplies, first-aid supplies, safety products, and other workplace supplies. The Company serves customers ranging from small, family-owned operations with a single location to large corporations and national franchises with multiple locations. The company operates in the United States and Canada as reportable segments. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Vestis: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vestis's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Vestis's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vestis's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vestis's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.