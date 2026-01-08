What Analysts Are Saying About Lumentum Holdings Stock

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lumentum Holdings, presenting an average target of $265.86, a high estimate of $470.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. This current average reflects an increase of 29.54% from the previous average price target of $205.23.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Lumentum Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $470.00 $290.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $304.00 $190.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $380.00 $280.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $325.00 $290.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $290.00 $235.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Announces Outperform $290.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $181.00 $165.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $147.00 $83.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $280.00 $225.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $235.00 $180.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $190.00 $140.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $165.00 $165.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lumentum Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Lumentum Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lumentum Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering Lumentum Holdings: A Closer Look

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Lumentum Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lumentum Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 58.44% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumentum Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lumentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.