Where Spotify Technology Stands With Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $744.38, a high estimate of $860.00, and a low estimate of $670.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.16% lower than the prior average price target of $745.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Spotify Technology among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $750.00 $800.00 Matthew Condon Citizens Announces Market Outperform $800.00 - Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Overweight $700.00 $750.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $675.00 $640.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $800.00 $850.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $860.00 $800.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $670.00 $700.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $700.00 $679.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Spotify Technology. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Spotify Technology compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Spotify Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Spotify Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Spotify Technology's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Spotify Technology Better

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 700 million monthly active users and 280 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Spotify Technology: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Spotify Technology's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.12% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spotify Technology's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spotify Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Spotify Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.