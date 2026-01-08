What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cleanspark

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cleanspark and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.1% from the previous average price target of $23.46.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Cleanspark among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Galinko Maxim Group Announces Buy $22.00 - James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $27.00 $30.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $27.00 $30.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $14.00 $14.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $23.00 $24.00 Gautam Chhugani Bernstein Raises Outperform $24.00 $20.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $30.00 $20.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $17.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $26.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cleanspark. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Cleanspark's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc. is a data center developer that, until recently, focused exclusively on bitcoin mining. The company provides scalable, energy-efficient digital infrastructure across the United States. The Company has a sole reporting segment, which is the bitcoin mining segment.

Breaking Down Cleanspark's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cleanspark's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 150.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleanspark's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

