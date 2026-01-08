Deep Dive Into Voya Financial Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $85.5, with a high estimate of $93.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $84.75, the current average has increased by 0.88%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Voya Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $93.00 $83.00 Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $87.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $84.00 $86.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $83.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Voya Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Voya Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Voya Financial: A Closer Look

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Voya Financial

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Voya Financial's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.46% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

