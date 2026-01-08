Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For SailPoint

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SailPoint, presenting an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.3%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SailPoint. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gray Powell BTIG Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $24.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $24.00 $25.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Announces Outperform $26.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SailPoint. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SailPoint compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SailPoint compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SailPoint's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into SailPoint's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into SailPoint's Background

SailPoint Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. The company does this by unifying identity data across systems and identity types, including employee identities, non-employee identities, and machine identities. The SaaS and customer-hosted offerings of the company leverage intelligent analytics to give organizations critical visibility into which identities currently have access to which resources, which identities should have access to those resources, and how that access is being used. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SailPoint

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SailPoint's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SailPoint's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SailPoint's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SailPoint's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SailPoint's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

