Deep Dive Into Ford Motor Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Ratings for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ford Motor, presenting an average target of $12.95, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a 18.26% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $10.95.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ford Motor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $16.00 $11.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $14.00 $12.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $11.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $12.00 $10.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $13.50 $11.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.50 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $12.00 $11.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $11.00 $10.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ford Motor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ford Motor's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ford Motor's Background

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Breaking Down Ford Motor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.47, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

