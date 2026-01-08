Demystifying Icon: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Icon, revealing an average target of $190.8, a high estimate of $222.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. This current average has decreased by 3.27% from the previous average price target of $197.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Icon among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $222.00 $231.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $185.00 Sean Dodge BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $175.00 - Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $172.00 $183.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $185.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Icon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Icon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Icon compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Icon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Icon's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Icon analyst ratings.

About Icon

Icon is a global late-stage contract research organization that provides drug development and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical-device firms. While the vast majority of its revenue comes from clinical research, Icon also offers ancillary services such as laboratory and imaging capabilities. The company is headquartered in Ireland.

Key Indicators: Icon's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Icon's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Icon's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Icon's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Icon's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Icon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.