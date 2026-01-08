Expert Outlook: Aptiv Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $98.44, along with a high estimate of $107.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average has increased by 8.7% from the previous average price target of $90.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Aptiv among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $103.00 $87.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $99.00 $100.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $60.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $101.00 $101.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $106.00 Itay Michaeli TD Cowen Raises Buy $107.00 $104.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $87.00 $72.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Aptiv. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aptiv compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aptiv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Aptiv's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Aptiv's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The operating segments are grouped on the basis of similar product, market and operating factors: Signal and Power Solutions, which includes complete electrical architecture and component products. advanced Safety and User Experience, which includes vehicle technology and services in advanced safety, user experience, and smart vehicle computing and software, as well as cloud-native software platforms, autonomous driving technologies, and DevOps tools. Eliminations and Other.

Key Indicators: Aptiv's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Aptiv's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Aptiv's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -6.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aptiv's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aptiv's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Aptiv's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

