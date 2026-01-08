What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exelixis

Analysts' ratings for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $44.1, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.09% increase from the previous average price target of $42.78.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Exelixis among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $35.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $51.00 $44.00 Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $40.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $49.00 $46.00 Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $44.00 $50.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $45.00 $45.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $36.00 Christopher Liu Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $48.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Exelixis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Exelixis's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Exelixis's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.



Unveiling the Story Behind Exelixis

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Financial Insights: Exelixis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

