Demystifying Euronet Worldwide: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Euronet Worldwide, presenting an average target of $102.0, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Experiencing a 13.56% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $118.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Euronet Worldwide among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Darrin Peller Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $80.00 - Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $100.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $133.00 $134.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Euronet Worldwide's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Euronet Worldwide's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Euronet Worldwide analyst ratings.

Discovering Euronet Worldwide: A Closer Look

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. It offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. The company's product offerings include comprehensive ATM, POS, card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, money transfer services, etc. Its reportable operating segments are EFT Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. Maximum revenue is derived from its Money Transfer segment, which provides money transfer services across the world under the brand names Ria, AFEX, IME, and xe. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Germany, India, France, Greece, and other regions.

Key Indicators: Euronet Worldwide's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Euronet Worldwide's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.22% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Euronet Worldwide's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Euronet Worldwide's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Euronet Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, Euronet Worldwide faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.