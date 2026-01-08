6 Analysts Have This To Say About Polaris

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Polaris (NYSE:PII) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $65.17, along with a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. This current average has increased by 23.55% from the previous average price target of $52.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Polaris among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gerrick Johnson Seaport Global Announces Buy $83.00 - Brandon Rolle Loop Capital Announces Hold $59.00 - Scott Stember Roth Capital Raises Neutral $57.00 $54.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Neutral $71.00 $60.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $67.00 $56.00 Scott Stember Roth Capital Raises Neutral $54.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Polaris. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Polaris's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Polaris Better

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. It is slated to divest its Indian motorcycle brand to Carolwood in the first quarter of 2026. Polaris products are retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Polaris: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Polaris's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Polaris's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.61, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

