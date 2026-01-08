What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Nurix Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.78, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.36% from the previous average price target of $26.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Nurix Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $36.00 $15.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $30.00 $21.00 Joseph Catanzaro Mizuho Raises Outperform $30.00 $24.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00 Jeet Mukherjee BTIG Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Gregory Renza Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $23.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Jeet Mukherjee BTIG Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $28.00 $33.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Jeet Mukherjee BTIG Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $26.00 $27.00 Joseph Catanzaro Mizuho Announces Outperform $24.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $33.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nurix Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nurix Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Nurix Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nurix Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

Nurix Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Nurix Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 August, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -37.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1094.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nurix Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -21.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -15.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nurix Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.