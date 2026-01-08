Where Alphabet Stands With Analysts

40 analysts have shared their evaluations of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 16 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 10 9 7 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alphabet, presenting an average target of $327.02, a high estimate of $390.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Marking an increase of 16.47%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $280.77.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Alphabet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $370.00 $310.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $390.00 $330.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $365.00 $320.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Raises Market Outperform $385.00 $340.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $350.00 $343.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $350.00 $320.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $343.00 $340.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $385.00 $340.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $365.00 $330.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $350.00 $320.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $375.00 $330.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $300.00 $300.00 Nick Jones BNP Paribas Exane Announces Outperform $355.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $320.00 $260.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $300.00 $190.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $350.00 $290.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $320.00 $245.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $306.00 $255.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $343.00 $280.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $270.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $305.00 $260.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $325.00 $300.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $315.00 $250.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $330.00 $288.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $268.00 $236.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $310.00 $265.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $330.00 $270.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $330.00 $285.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $330.00 $300.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $320.00 $285.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $320.00 $285.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $330.00 $260.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $279.00 $224.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $335.00 $280.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $300.00 $265.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $292.00 $222.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $260.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $290.00 $290.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $280.00 $252.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $280.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alphabet's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Alphabet's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Alphabet's Background

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV and YouTube Music, among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue. The firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) make up the rest.

Alphabet's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alphabet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.95% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

