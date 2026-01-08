Breaking Down Reddit: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $260.15, with a high estimate of $325.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. This current average has increased by 7.09% from the previous average price target of $242.92.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Reddit. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $240.00 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $325.00 $300.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $265.00 $250.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $227.00 $190.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $235.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $210.00 $190.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $210.00 $180.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $225.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Reddit's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Reddit's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Reddit analyst ratings.

Discovering Reddit: A Closer Look

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Reddit: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Reddit's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 67.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Reddit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

