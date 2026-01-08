Deep Dive Into Marqeta Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $5.12, a high estimate of $5.50, and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 20.25% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Marqeta's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $5.50 $6.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $5.00 $5.75 Bryan Keane Citigroup Announces Neutral $5.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $5.00 $7.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marqeta. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marqeta compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Marqeta's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Marqeta's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Marqeta

Headquartered in Oakland, California, and founded in 2010, Marqeta provides its clients with a card-issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical, and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank. The company's open APIs are designed to allow third parties like DoorDash, Klarna, and Block to rapidly develop and deploy innovative card-based products and payment services without the need to develop the underlying technology. The company generates revenue primarily through processing and ATM fees for cards issued on its platform.

Marqeta: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marqeta displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Marqeta's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marqeta's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marqeta's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

