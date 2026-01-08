Breaking Down Airbnb: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Airbnb, presenting an average target of $137.92, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. This current average has increased by 3.94% from the previous average price target of $132.69.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Airbnb is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $141.00 $117.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Lowers Outperform $162.00 $165.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $135.00 $130.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $170.00 $145.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Sell $107.00 $104.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $118.00 $111.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $111.00 $110.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $147.00 $145.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $107.00 $105.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $145.00 $148.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Airbnb. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Airbnb's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.

Get to Know Airbnb Better

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Airbnb's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Airbnb displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Airbnb's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

