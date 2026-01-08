Where Jack Henry & Associates Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $187.7, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.72% from the previous average price target of $175.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jack Henry & Associates by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Darrin Peller Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $220.00 - Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $210.00 $185.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $200.00 $180.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $215.00 $170.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $175.00 $155.00 Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $164.00 $161.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Raises Buy $187.00 $179.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Lowers Buy $190.00 $204.00 Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $161.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $155.00 $173.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jack Henry & Associates. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Jack Henry & Associates compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jack Henry & Associates's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Jack Henry & Associates's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Jack Henry & Associates's Background

Jack Henry is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Jack Henry serves almost 1,000 banks and over 700 credit unions.

A Deep Dive into Jack Henry & Associates's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Jack Henry & Associates showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.28% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jack Henry & Associates's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jack Henry & Associates's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

