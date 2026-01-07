Deep Dive Into Lands' End Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Lands' End by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lands' End. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lands' End's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lands' End's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lands' End's Background

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically operates in USA, Europe, Asia, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lands' End

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Lands' End's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 October, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lands' End's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

