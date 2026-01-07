The Analyst Verdict: Charles Schwab In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 0 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $119.64, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Marking an increase of 2.59%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $116.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Charles Schwab by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown UBS Raises Buy $123.00 $119.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $113.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $148.00 $139.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $111.00 $115.00 Michael Brown UBS Announces Buy $119.00 - Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $91.00 $88.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $139.00 $130.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $121.00 $119.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $134.00 $129.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $112.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $115.00 $114.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $111.00 $109.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $120.00 $119.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Charles Schwab's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Charles Schwab's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Charles Schwab: A Closer Look

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial-services companies in the US, with $11.6 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at the end of the third quarter. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Charles Schwab

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Charles Schwab displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Charles Schwab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

