What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UMB Financial

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $137.83, a high estimate of $149.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. A 1.08% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $139.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of UMB Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janet Lee TD Cowen Lowers Buy $142.00 $149.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $128.00 $128.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Lowers Buy $149.00 $151.00 David Long Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $135.00 $138.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $145.00 $148.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $128.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for UMB Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of UMB Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UMB Financial analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking services and asset servicing to its customers in the United States and around the world. Its client base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers. Along with its subsidiaries, the company operates in the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Commercial Banking segment, which serves the commercial banking and treasury management needs of small to middle-market businesses through various products and services such as commercial loans, commercial real estate financing, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and others.

UMB Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: UMB Financial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 70.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: UMB Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UMB Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): UMB Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, UMB Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.