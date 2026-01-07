Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss AMETEK Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $223.8, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $204.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.57% from the previous average price target of $210.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of AMETEK among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $210.00 $205.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $230.00 $225.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $230.00 $180.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $240.00 $235.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Neutral $204.00 $198.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $205.00 $200.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $229.00 $212.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $220.00 $205.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AMETEK. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AMETEK compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AMETEK's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AMETEK's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AMETEK

Founded in 1930 and transformed over the decades through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands, Ametek owns a collection of over 40 autonomous industrial businesses operating within the research, aerospace, energy, medical, and manufacturing industries. Ametek segments its business into two operating groups: the electronic instruments group and the electromechanical group. The EIG sells a broad portfolio of analytical, test, and measurement instruments, while the EMG sells highly engineered components, interconnects, and specialty metals. The company emphasizes product differentiation and market leadership in the niche markets where it operates.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AMETEK

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: AMETEK's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AMETEK's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMETEK's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMETEK's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, AMETEK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.