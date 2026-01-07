Analyst Expectations For Parker Hannifin's Future

In the preceding three months, 22 analysts have released ratings for Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 15 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 7 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $951.27, a high estimate of $1097.00, and a low estimate of $723.00. This current average has increased by 8.14% from the previous average price target of $879.65.

A clear picture of Parker Hannifin's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1000.00 $925.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $990.00 $950.00 Jeffrey D. Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $1050.00 $935.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $1050.00 $935.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Announces Overweight $1050.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $1097.00 $977.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $1000.00 $900.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $869.00 $850.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $1006.00 $960.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $950.00 $906.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $960.00 $930.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $1000.00 $960.00 John Eade Argus Research Announces Buy $900.00 - Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $930.00 $809.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $925.00 $840.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $977.00 $910.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $906.00 $785.00 Jefferey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $935.00 $825.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $960.00 $860.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $723.00 $726.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $825.00 $800.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $825.00 $810.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Parker Hannifin's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin started out in 1917 as Parker Appliance, selling pneumatic brakes. Through the acquisition of branded components, the firm has expanded into aerospace engines, agricultural and construction machinery, freight and passenger vehicles, and industrial automation equipment. Within these larger systems, Parker sells a wide array of small, critical pieces such as hydraulic, electromechanical, climate control, and filtration components. Many of its products are designed to work together, resulting in a high rate of cross-selling.

Parker Hannifin's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Parker Hannifin's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.67% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parker Hannifin's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.89%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parker Hannifin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, Parker Hannifin faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

