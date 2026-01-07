The Analyst Verdict: Alaska Air Gr In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $70.0, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Highlighting a 1.17% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $70.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Alaska Air Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Godyn Citigroup Raises Buy $69.00 $61.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $62.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Lowers Buy $77.00 $83.00 John Godyn Citigroup Announces Buy $61.00 - Tom Fitzgerald TD Cowen Raises Buy $65.00 $61.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $68.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Lowers Buy $83.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alaska Air Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Alaska Air Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Financial Milestones: Alaska Air Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alaska Air Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.59% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, Alaska Air Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.