Assessing Solventum: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Solventum, presenting an average target of $95.5, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. Observing a 10.62% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $86.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Solventum by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $105.00 $88.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Announces Buy $100.00 - Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $79.00 $77.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $98.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Solventum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Solventum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Solventum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Solventum's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Solventum analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Solventum

In spring 2024, 3M spun out its legacy healthcare segment as a stand-alone firm, Solventum. At that time, the firm comprised four segments. The smallest one—purification and filtration—has since been sold. Now, medsurg is the largest business, contributing roughly 64% of consolidated revenue, and includes advanced wound care and wound prevention. Dental solutions (restorative composites and orthodontia) and health information systems (mainly revenue cycle management) each contribute 18% of total revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Solventum's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Solventum's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 60.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solventum's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Solventum's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.