Where Danaher Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Danaher (NYSE:DHR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $257.5, with a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $230.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $236.67, the current average has increased by 8.8%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Danaher by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $230.00 Evie Koslosky Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $265.00 - Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $270.00 - Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $205.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $250.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Danaher. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Danaher compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Danaher compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Danaher's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Danaher's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Danaher Better

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life sciences and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Danaher: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Danaher's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Danaher's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Danaher's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Danaher's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

