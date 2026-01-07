What Analysts Are Saying About Moderna Stock

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 2 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $30.75, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.15% lower than the prior average price target of $35.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Moderna by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Neutral $34.00 $40.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $30.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Announces Hold $30.00 - Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $63.00 $69.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $28.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Raises Underperform $18.00 $15.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $21.00 $24.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $31.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $40.00 $70.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $25.00 $26.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $30.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Moderna. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Moderna compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Moderna compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Moderna's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Moderna's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 35 mRNA development candidates in clinical studies as of August 2025. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Moderna's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -45.98% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Moderna's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -19.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moderna's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moderna's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Moderna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

