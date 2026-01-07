What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Performance Food Group

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $118.14, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average has decreased by 1.82% from the previous average price target of $120.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Performance Food Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karen Holthouse Citigroup Lowers Buy $127.00 $134.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $120.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $111.00 $116.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $116.00 $114.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $118.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $118.00 $120.00 Danilo Gargiulo Bernstein Announces Outperform $130.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Performance Food Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Performance Food Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Performance Food Group compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Performance Food Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Performance Food Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Performance Food Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co , markets and distributes national and company-branded food and food-related products. The company also specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, other tobacco products, health and beauty care products and other items to vending distributors, box retailers, theaters, convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, travel providers, and hospitality providers. The company has three reportable segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience.

Breaking Down Performance Food Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Performance Food Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Performance Food Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Performance Food Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, Performance Food Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.