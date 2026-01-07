Breaking Down Merck & Co: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $113.3, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average has increased by 17.9% from the previous average price target of $96.10.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Merck & Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Neutral $110.00 $95.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $130.00 $82.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $105.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $100.00 Louise Chen Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $120.00 $105.00 Terence Flynn Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $120.00 $92.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $90.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $111.00 $110.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $98.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Neutral $95.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Merck & Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merck & Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Merck & Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Merck & Co's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform, led by Keytruda, is a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business aimed at preventing pediatric diseases, as well as Gardasil for human papillomavirus. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, 47% of the company's sales are generated from US human health (pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

Financial Milestones: Merck & Co's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Merck & Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.72% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merck & Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

