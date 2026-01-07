10 Analysts Assess Dover: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Dover (NYSE:DOV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dover and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $210.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $256.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. Marking an increase of 5.88%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $199.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Dover among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $205.00 $195.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $256.00 $200.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $190.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $228.00 $225.00 Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $195.00 $185.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $180.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $198.00 $183.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $195.00 $190.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $220.00 $225.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $220.00 $217.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dover. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dover's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dover's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Dover Better

Founded in 1955 by George Ohrstrom, Dover has become an industrial behemoth through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands. The company is organized into five segments through which it designs and manufactures highly engineered components, such as vehicle repair, factory automation, welding, aerospace, fuel dispensing, printing, liquid handling, refrigeration, and can-making equipment. It has operations around the globe but generates over half of its revenue in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Dover's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Dover's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dover's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

