The Analyst Verdict: Treace Medical Concepts In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $4.64, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A decline of 27.73% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Treace Medical Concepts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $3.00 $5.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $3.00 $4.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $4.00 $7.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $5.85 $6.50 Lilia-Celine Lozada JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $5.00 $8.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Treace Medical Concepts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Treace Medical Concepts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Treace Medical Concepts compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Treace Medical Concepts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Treace Medical Concepts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Treace Medical Concepts's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Treace Medical Concepts analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Inc is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company. It is focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The company's patented Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction procedure is designed to reproducibly correct all planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to return to their active lives quickly. The Company operates and manages its business as one segment, which is the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals.

Treace Medical Concepts's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Treace Medical Concepts's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Treace Medical Concepts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -32.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Treace Medical Concepts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Treace Medical Concepts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -8.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, Treace Medical Concepts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.