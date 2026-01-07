Demystifying NOV: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on NOV (NYSE:NOV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 3 1 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.91, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.41% from the previous average price target of $14.91.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NOV. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $22.00 $19.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $20.00 $17.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $17.00 $14.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Underweight $15.00 $13.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Underweight $13.00 $14.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $14.00 $12.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Underweight $14.00 $11.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $19.00 $17.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $19.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NOV. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NOV compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NOV's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of NOV's market position.

All You Need to Know About NOV

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

NOV's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: NOV's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NOV's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NOV's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

