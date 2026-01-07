A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Vertex Pharmaceuticals Through 11 Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $496.45, a high estimate of $564.00, and a low estimate of $414.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.76% from the previous average price target of $469.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Yee UBS Lowers Buy $535.00 $546.00 Andy Chen Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $548.00 - David Risinger Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $525.00 $456.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $515.00 $460.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $564.00 $516.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $516.00 $438.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Buy $546.00 $553.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $415.00 $423.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $414.00 $408.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Lowers Hold $445.00 $455.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $438.00 $439.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Background

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Financial Insights: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 35.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Vertex Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

