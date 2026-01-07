What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Eaton Corp

Ratings for Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $399.64, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $340.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.54% from the previous average price target of $397.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Eaton Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $350.00 $362.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Lowers Neutral $360.00 $440.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $340.00 $395.00 Nigel Coe Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $413.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $440.00 $429.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $432.00 $425.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $362.00 $344.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $425.00 $385.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $425.00 $405.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $429.00 $380.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $420.00 $410.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Eaton Corp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Eaton Corp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Eaton Corp Better

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Financial Milestones: Eaton Corp's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eaton Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

