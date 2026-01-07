Expert Outlook: BKV Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

BKV (NYSE:BKV) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BKV, presenting an average target of $32.5, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.33% increase from the previous average price target of $30.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BKV. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leo Mariani Roth Capital Announces Buy $31.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $36.00 $33.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Overweight $32.00 - Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $30.00 $25.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $33.00 $32.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $33.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BKV. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BKV compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BKV's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BKV's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BKV Better

BKV Corp is a growth-driven energy company. Its core business is production of natural gas from its owned and operated upstream businesses. It operates in four business lines: natural gas production, natural gas gathering, processing and transportation (natural gas midstream business), power generation and carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).

Breaking Down BKV's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BKV showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 49.58% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BKV's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BKV's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

