What Analysts Are Saying About Progressive Stock

In the last three months, 25 analysts have published ratings on Progressive (NYSE:PGR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 16 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 7 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $264.88, a high estimate of $351.00, and a low estimate of $214.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.25% lower than the prior average price target of $276.64.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Progressive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $237.00 $250.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $275.00 $303.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $252.00 $250.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $247.00 $242.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $242.00 $247.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $250.00 $246.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $253.00 $256.00 Yaron Kinar Mizuho Announces Neutral $242.00 - Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Lowers Buy $300.60 $301.38 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $348.00 $350.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $256.00 $260.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $260.00 $247.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $247.00 $246.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $346.00 $351.00 Andrew Andersen Jefferies Lowers Hold $232.00 $261.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $246.00 $262.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $245.00 $276.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $257.00 $271.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $214.00 $265.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Lowers Outperform $265.00 $305.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $262.00 $270.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $247.00 $252.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $246.00 $266.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Lowers Buy $301.38 $312.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $351.00 $350.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Progressive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Progressive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Progressive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Progressive

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Progressive's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Progressive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

