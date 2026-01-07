Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Cleveland-Cliffs Stock

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 1 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs, revealing an average target of $12.36, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $5.75. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.84, the current average has increased by 4.39%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Cleveland-Cliffs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Alexander Hacking Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Mike Harris Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $16.00 $14.50 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Gordon L. Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $5.75 $5.75 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Raises Neutral $14.50 $12.50 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $11.00 - Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $13.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cleveland-Cliffs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cleveland-Cliffs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cleveland-Cliffs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Cleveland-Cliffs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cleveland-Cliffs Better

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Key Indicators: Cleveland-Cliffs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cleveland-Cliffs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.61% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cleveland-Cliffs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, Cleveland-Cliffs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

