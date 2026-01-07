4 Analysts Have This To Say About RBC Bearings

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $510.25, along with a high estimate of $535.00 and a low estimate of $471.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.7% from the previous average price target of $448.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of RBC Bearings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $535.00 $475.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $535.00 $475.00 Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $390.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Buy $471.00 $455.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to RBC Bearings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RBC Bearings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of RBC Bearings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of RBC Bearings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Inc is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings, components, and essential systems for the industrial, defense, and aerospace industries. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The company has two reportable segments: Industrial, which derives maximum revenue, and Aerospace/Defense. The Aerospace/Defense segment represents the end markets for the company's engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications; and the Industrial segment represents the end markets for its products used in various industrial applications. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: RBC Bearings's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, RBC Bearings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.43% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: RBC Bearings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): RBC Bearings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: RBC Bearings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.