What Analysts Are Saying About Generac Hldgs Stock

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Generac Hldgs, presenting an average target of $213.9, a high estimate of $248.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.07% from the previous average price target of $209.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Generac Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $224.00 $236.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $186.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $207.00 $217.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $197.00 $188.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $215.00 $220.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Sean Milligan Needham Announces Buy $248.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $217.00 $219.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $196.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Generac Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Generac Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Breaking Down Generac Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Generac Hldgs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.05%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

