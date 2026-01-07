A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On GE HealthCare Techs Through 10 Analysts

Ratings for GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $90.1, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.63% increase from the previous average price target of $86.11.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive GE HealthCare Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Neutral $92.00 $82.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $88.00 $83.00 Matthew Taylor Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $74.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $92.00 $88.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $89.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $89.00 $87.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $86.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of GE HealthCare Techs compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into GE HealthCare Techs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering GE HealthCare Techs: A Closer Look

GE HealthCare Technologies is a leading medical technology firm with leading market share in imaging and ultrasound equipment. The company reports four major segments: imaging (45% of revenue), advanced visualization solutions (26%), patient care solutions (16%), and pharmaceutical diagnostics (13%). The company's sales are geographically diverse, with the United States, EMEA, China, and the rest of the world accounting for 46%, 26%, 12%, and 17% respectively. We estimate approximately half of its revenue is recurring, which consists of servicing (about one third of revenue), pharmaceutical diagnostics (about 10%-15%), and digital solutions (just over 5%).

Understanding the Numbers: GE HealthCare Techs's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, GE HealthCare Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.78% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GE HealthCare Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): GE HealthCare Techs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GE HealthCare Techs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: GE HealthCare Techs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.08. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

