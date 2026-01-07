Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Northern Trust Stock

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $143.62, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Observing a 4.74% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $137.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Northern Trust's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Buy $165.00 $155.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $160.00 $136.00 Emily Ericksen Citigroup Raises Neutral $143.00 $135.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $131.00 $127.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $125.00 $123.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Buy $155.00 $152.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $139.00 $142.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $131.00 $127.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Northern Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Northern Trust's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Northern Trust's Background

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Key Indicators: Northern Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Northern Trust displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, Northern Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

