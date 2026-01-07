The Analyst Verdict: SouthState Bank In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Ratings for SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $117.09, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. A decline of 2.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SouthState Bank by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janet Lee TD Cowen Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $115.00 $110.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $122.00 $125.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Announces Overweight $115.00 - Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $128.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Lowers Buy $120.00 $125.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Buy $116.00 $117.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Lowers Buy $120.00 $127.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $118.00 $121.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $110.00 $115.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $112.00 $117.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SouthState Bank. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SouthState Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SouthState Bank's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SouthState Bank's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank Corp is a United States-based bank holding company. It provides a wide range of services and products to its customers through a wholly-owned bank subsidiary. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans through financial centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. These services include demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

A Deep Dive into SouthState Bank's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SouthState Bank displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 63.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: SouthState Bank's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: SouthState Bank's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

