Where Blackstone Secured Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Blackstone Secured and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.23% lower than the prior average price target of $30.36.

The standing of Blackstone Secured among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $24.00 $26.00 Derek Hewett B of A Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $33.50 Sean-Paul Adams B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $32.00 Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $29.00 $32.00 Ryan Lynch Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $29.00 $30.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $28.00 Doug Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $28.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Secured compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Blackstone Secured's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Blackstone Secured: A Closer Look

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objectives of the company are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in originated loans and other securities, including syndicated loans of private U.S. companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans, unsecured and subordinated loans, and other securities.

Blackstone Secured's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Blackstone Secured's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.28% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Blackstone Secured's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 89.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone Secured's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blackstone Secured's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

