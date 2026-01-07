Analyst Expectations For Biogen's Future

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Biogen and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $172.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $143.00. Observing a 14.23% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $150.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Biogen is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Yee UBS Raises Neutral $185.00 $130.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $156.00 $149.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $155.00 Rajesh Kumar HSBC Lowers Reduce $143.00 $144.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $157.00 $118.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $202.00 $144.00 William Pickering Bernstein Raises Market Perform $157.00 $155.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $210.00 $217.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $149.00 $144.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Biogen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Biogen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Biogen's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Biogen's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Biogen: A Closer Look

Biogen is an established biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for neurological diseases and rare diseases. Its declining multiple sclerosis franchise is its largest revenue generator and contributed 45% of total revenue in 2024. Biogen also generates significant revenue from its CD20 collaboration agreements with Roche (18% of total in 2024), which includes oncology drugs Rituxan and Gazyva and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus. Biogen's newer franchises include Spinraza (spinal muscular atrophy, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimer's disease, collabroation revenue from its partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Ionis).

Key Indicators: Biogen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Biogen's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Biogen's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.62%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

