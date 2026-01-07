Deep Dive Into Citizens Financial Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Citizens Financial Group, revealing an average target of $63.12, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. This current average has increased by 7.9% from the previous average price target of $58.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Citizens Financial Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Long Raymond James Raises Outperform $66.00 $62.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $56.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $63.00 $56.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $68.00 $62.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $60.00 $60.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $56.00 $58.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Maintains Buy $59.00 $59.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Citizens Financial Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Citizens Financial Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Through the bank, it offers various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. The company's reportable segments are; Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Core, and Others. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Consumer Banking segment, which serves consumer customers and small businesses, offering traditional banking products and services including deposits, mortgage and home equity lending, credit cards, small business loans, education loans, point-of-sale finance loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Citizens Financial Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Citizens Financial Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Citizens Financial Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citizens Financial Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, Citizens Financial Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

